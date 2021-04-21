Esme Nicholson
By the time of the Afghan government's collapse, Germany had the second-largest contingent of NATO troops in the country. It is grappling with its role in the return of the Taliban.
The worst flooding in decades to affect Germany and parts of Belgium has killed more than 100 people as search and rescue efforts for hundreds of missing continue, officials said.
Dozens of people are dead and dozens more are missing in Western Europe after heavy flooding swept away homes and cars and turned streams into raging rivers.
The storms also have struck Belgium and other European countries. More than 60 people have died and dozens remain missing. In Germany has a state of emergency and the army has been deployed.
Chancellor Merkel visits the White House in what is likely to be her last such meeting after 16 years in power. U.S.-German relations have improved since the Trump era, but there are differences.
Hungary is banning LGBTQ content from classrooms and media that reaches minors. Not if these educators can help it.
Beginning Thursday, most people traveling between European countries can skip COVID-19 testing and quarantine if they've obtained the new EU digital travel certificate.
The EU is launching a digital passport to help vaccinated Europeans travel for their summer vacations. Critics, however, worry the scheme will cause social division.
With the Greens now leading the polls, their candidate, Annalena Baerbock, 40, is seen as a serious contender. She's moved the once single-issue environmentalist party into the political center.
A Syrian refugee in Germany withdrew his bid for parliament over racist threats last month. The news came in the same week that a German comedian appeared on TV in blackface.