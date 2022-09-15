The Splendid Table, hosted by award-winning food writer Francis Lam, has been an original weekend companion, celebrating the intersection of food and life for more than two decades. A culinary, culture and lifestyle program, it has hosted our nation's conversations about cooking, sustainability and food culture and has introduced us to generations of food dignitaries.

Francis Lam took over the program from long-time host Lynne Rossetto Kasper in January 2018.

Under Francis, listeners can expect a modern, multicultural weekly snapshot of the food world – exploring different cultures, cuisines and ideas, as well as the small personal stories that come out of the expansive world of the table. As a former restaurant cook and culinary school graduate, Francis can handle virtually any food query and loves taking listener’s calls. He is keenly interested in people and their stories and believes that one of the keys to understanding people better is to learn what they cook and how they eat.