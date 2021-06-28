Kelan Lyons // CTMirror.org

For 37 years, Connecticut had a corrections ombudsman who addressed incarcerated people’s complaints and investigated allegations they had been treated unjustly by the Department of Correction, but the office was eliminated in 2010 to save money. Although lawmakers approved a bill in 2019 requiring ombudsman services for minors in adult prisons — just 39 of the 9,020 people behind bars as of July 1 were under age 18 — an effort this year to expand the office to the rest of the prison system failed when Gov. Ned Lamont vetoed legislation containing the funding.