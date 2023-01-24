Pat Eaton-Robb / Associated Press
Sacred Heart and UConn have new state-of-the art ice arenas that put a national spotlight on college hockey in Connecticut.
A rash of injuries in women's college basketball has coaches and medical professionals looking for answers.
Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title, and the city’s first pro title, in a 78-71 road win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4.
The UConn football team, which went 1-11 a year ago, have not beaten a Power Five team since a victory over Virginia in 2016. The Huskies last won back-to-back games in 2017 and UConn’s last win over Syracuse was a 28-21 decision at Rentschler Field in 2011.
The survivors who were able to walk out of Sandy Hook Elementary School nearly a decade ago want to share a message of hope with the children of Uvalde, Texas: You will learn how to live with your trauma, pain and grief. And it will get better. They know what’s ahead. There’s shock, followed by numbness.
UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers tore the ACL in her left knee and will miss the entire 2022-23 season, the school announced Wednesday.
UConn announced Monday it has launched several initiatives designed to help its athletes profit from the use of their name, image and likeness.
Xander Schauffele shot a 3-under 67 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over good friend and playing partner Patrick Cantlay into the final round of the Travelers Championship. Schauffele had a 17-under 193 total at TPC River Highlands. Cantlay shot 63.
Xander Schauffele shot his second straight 7-under 63 on Friday to take a five-stroke lead in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion shot a 31 on the front nine at TPC River Highlands with four birdies, then had a 32 on the back, making birdies on 11, 14 and 17.