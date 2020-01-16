Secret Government Mind Control Experiments (And Other Things Your Tax Dollars Paid For)

Over the years, our government has been involved in some pretty shady affairs. After eugenics and internment camps but before Watergate and Iran-Contra, came mind control. And just like the other ethically dubious projects mentioned, your tax dollars paid for it.

Beginning in the 1940s, multiple U.S. intelligence agencies became interested in studying how they might control people's minds to the extent that they'd be willing divulge secret information or even act in a manner contrary to their own free will.

The experiments were code named MKULTRA and involved the use of psychedelic drugs, radiation, isolation, and other forms of psychological harassment or torture. This hour, we'll speak with experts on the history of these experiments and ask how their results filtered down into the world we live in today.

Colin McEnroe, Betsy Kaplan and Jonathan McNicol contributed to this show, which originally aired on April 11, 2017.