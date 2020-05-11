Will Connecticut Be Ready On May 20? Governor Lamont Weighs In

What will Connecticut’s reopening look like? The anticipated day is just a couple weeks away on May 20. In the lead up, the Governor’s administration has released a set of rules for businesses that will be allowed to reopen, including restaurants and hair salons.

This hour, Governor Ned Lamont calls in to talk about the rules businesses will have to follow. We ask: is May 20 a firm date? What other conditions will need to be met before Connecticut reopens?

And later, we talk with Dr. Charles Lee of Jackson Labs in Farmington, Connecticut. How have research institutions in our state pivoted to fight the pandemic?

GUESTS:

Ned Lamont - Governor of the State of Connecticut

Dr. Charles Lee - Director of the Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine in Farmington, Connecticut

Cat Pastor contributed to today's show.