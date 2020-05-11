© 2021 Connecticut Public

Will Connecticut Be Ready On May 20? Governor Lamont Weighs In

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published May 11, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT
Governor Ned Lamont speaks with the media in a file photo

What will Connecticut’s reopening look like?  The anticipated day is just a couple weeks away on May 20. In the lead up, the Governor’s administration has released a set of rules for businesses that will be allowed to reopen, including restaurants and hair salons.

This hour, Governor Ned Lamont calls in to talk about the rules businesses will have to follow. We ask: is May 20 a firm date? What other conditions will need to be met before Connecticut reopens?

And later, we talk with Dr. Charles Lee of Jackson Labs in Farmington, Connecticut. How have research institutions in our state pivoted to fight the pandemic?

GUESTS:

  • Ned Lamont - Governor of the State of Connecticut
  • Dr. Charles Lee - Director of the Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine in Farmington, Connecticut

Cat Pastor contributed to today's show.

Politicssciencesmall businesseconomyCoronavirushealth
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
See stories by Carmen Baskauf
