Politics
Science

Hang Tight. It's Almost Next Year.

Connecticut Public Radio | By Betsy Kaplan
Published August 30, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT
32849003946_f09882eb20_k.jpg
Vlad Povorny
/
Creative Commons
The White House

Officials in the Trump Administration last week videotaped both a naturalization ceremony held at the White House and an HUD official's interview with four New York City tenants on housing conditions. They then  played selected parts from each video at the Republican National Convention without the knowledge of the participants. 

The CDC updated testing guidelines last week to say that people who have been exposed to the virus but who don’t have symptoms or underlying risk factors, don't necessarily need to be tested. After public health officials complained that asymptomatic carriers are more likely to spread the virus, we learned that the recommendations came from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.  

Today, politics and Covid. 

Guests:

Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. Prior to that, Betsy worked as an intensive care registered nurse in several Connecticut hospitals.
See stories by Betsy Kaplan
