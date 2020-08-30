Hang Tight. It's Almost Next Year.

Officials in the Trump Administration last week videotaped both a naturalization ceremony held at the White House and an HUD official's interview with four New York City tenants on housing conditions. They then played selected parts from each video at the Republican National Convention without the knowledge of the participants.

The CDC updated testing guidelines last week to say that people who have been exposed to the virus but who don’t have symptoms or underlying risk factors, don't necessarily need to be tested. After public health officials complained that asymptomatic carriers are more likely to spread the virus, we learned that the recommendations came from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Today, politics and Covid.

Guests:

Saskia Popescu is an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Arizona (@SaskiaPopescu)

is an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Arizona (@SaskiaPopescu) Gail Collins is an op-ed columnist for the New York Times and the author of When Everything Changed: The Amazing Journey of American Women From 1960 to the Present and most recently, No Stopping Us Now: The Adventures of Older Women in American History (@gailcollins)

