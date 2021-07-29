SOLD! Audacious Auctioneers

How do auctioneers do what they do?

Meet some of the best in the business, including a 102 year-old auctioneer - America’s oldest.

Plus, hear what it was like for the guy who auctioned off that $28 million seat on the rocket ship, New Shepard.

And find out what happens when a lead charity auctioneer for Christie’s teams up with Bruce Springsteen.

Finally, find out how I did when I tried my hand at auctioneering for the first time!

GUESTS:

Steve Little has been an auctioneer for 31 years, most notably as the man with the gavel for the $28 million auction for a seat on “New Shepard”, the space shuttle created by Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin

has been an auctioneer for 31 years, most notably as the man with the gavel for the $28 million auction for a seat on “New Shepard”, the space shuttle created by Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Lydia Fenet is an auctioneer and International Director of Strategic Partnerships at Christie’s. She’s also the author of The Most Powerful Woman in the Room Is YOU

is an auctioneer and International Director of Strategic Partnerships at Christie’s. She’s also the author of Bertram Boyum , 102 of Rushforn, MN, is the oldest active auctioneer in America

, 102 of Rushforn, MN, is the oldest active auctioneer in America Ralph Labazzo of Golden Gavel Auctions in East Windsor, CT, has been an auctioneer and appraiser for over 20 years

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Kelly Langevin, Maisy Carvalho, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.