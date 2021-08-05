“It’s Not Your Fault”: What A Man With Pedophilia Wants You To Know

Today’s episode of Audacious is not appropriate for children or for those who are particularly sensitive to the topic of sexual assault.

Right now, 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 13 boys are sexually abused before the age of 18. And more than 90% of those victims know their perpetrator in some way.

You’ve maybe heard the saying, “Hurt people hurt people”. But what makes a person want to hurt - to sexually abuse - a child? Hear from a man who did just that and spent 7 years in prison. Today, he's the author of The Parent’s Guide to Protecting Children from Pedophiles.

The President of the Connecticut Association for the Treatment of Sexual Offenders talks about about effective treatment, and the flaws she sees in the sex offender registry.

Also, how to protect your children.

