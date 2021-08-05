© 2021 Connecticut Public

“It’s Not Your Fault”: What A Man With Pedophilia Wants You To Know

Published August 5, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT
1 of 2  — Silhouette Boy Standing By Stairs At Home
Silhouetted child by stairs
EyeEm/Getty Images Creative
2 of 2  — Eileen Redden is a therapist and the President of the Connecticut Association for the Treatment of Sexual Offenders.

Today’s episode of Audacious is not appropriate for children or for those who are particularly sensitive to the topic of sexual assault.

Right now, 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 13 boys are sexually abused before the age of 18. And more than 90% of those victims know their perpetrator in some way.

You’ve maybe heard the saying, “Hurt people hurt people”. But what makes a person want to hurt - to sexually abuse - a child? Hear from a man who did just that and spent 7 years in prison. Today, he's the author of The Parent’s Guide to Protecting Children from Pedophiles.

The President of the Connecticut Association for the Treatment of Sexual Offenders talks about about effective treatment, and the flaws she sees in the sex offender registry.

Also, how to protect your children.

Related links:

GUESTS:

children mental health sexual assault sexual abuse psychology families parenting
