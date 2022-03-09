What it's like being a reporter in Ukraine right now
What’s it like reporting from Kyiv, Ukraine, right now?
Hear from an American war photographer and a Ukrainian journalist.
Plus, get some context from the Executive Director of the Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma.
GUESTS:
- Bruce Shapiro is the Executive Director of the Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma
- Ron Haviv is the co-founder of the photo agency VII, dedicated to documenting conflict and raising awareness about human rights issues around the globe. He has photographed over 25 conflicts In the last three decades, and he joined us from Kiev, Ukraine
- Nataliya Gumenyuk is a Ukrainian journalist and author, speaking from Kyiv. She is a founder of the Public Interest Journalism Lab, which promotes constructive discussion around complex social topics
Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Michayla Savitt and Sara Gasparotto