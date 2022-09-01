© 2022 Connecticut Public

Sweeten the deal: How sugar daddies and sugar babies make it work

Published September 1, 2022
Inside a woman heart
Srushti Upadhyay is a Graduate Instructor at SUNY Buffalo's Department of Sociology. Her research, titled, "Sugaring: Understanding the World of Sugar Daddies and Sugar Babies" was published in the Journal of Sex Research in January, 2021.
Srushti Upadhyay is a Graduate Instructor at SUNY Buffalo's Department of Sociology. Her research, titled, “Sugaring: Understanding the World of Sugar Daddies and Sugar Babies” was published in the Journal of Sex Research in January, 2021.
Taylor B. Jones is the author of The Sugar Daddy Formula: A Sugar Baby's Ultimate Guide to Finding a Wealthy Sugar Daddy and host of The Sugar Daddy Formula Podcast.
Taylor B. Jones is the author of The Sugar Daddy Formula: A Sugar Baby's Ultimate Guide to Finding a Wealthy Sugar Daddy and host of The Sugar Daddy Formula Podcast.

When I say, “The Sugar Lifestyle”, I'm not talking about the typical high-fructose, American diet. I’m talking about the often financially-centered lifestyle of sugar daddies and sugar babies.

On this episode, you’ll hear from one sugar baby who teaches women how to “embrace their inner sugar”, and from a sugar daddy who talks with us about the ways in which meeting women this way has changed his life.

A researcher will give you a lay of the land, and you’ll hear stories about what it’s like being a sugar baby with absolutely no expectation of sex.

GUESTS: 

  • Srushti Upadhyay: a Graduate Instructor at SUNY Buffalo's Department of Sociology. Her research, titled, “Sugaring: Understanding the World of Sugar Daddies and Sugar Babies” was published in the Journal of Sex Research in January, 2021
  • Kerry: from New York, NY, and in 2008, she had an ongoing, non-sexual relationship with a sugar daddy
  • Marcus (pseudonym): Host of the podcast, Secrets of a Sugar Daddy. He found the lifestyle after the divorce of his 16-year marriage. He joined us from Arizona
  • Taylor B. Jones: Author of The Sugar Daddy Formula: A Sugar Baby's Ultimate Guide to Finding a Wealthy Sugar Daddy and host of The Sugar Daddy Formula Podcast

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of 'Audacious,' hosted by Chion Wolf.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of the radio show and podcast 'Audacious' on Connecticut Public.
