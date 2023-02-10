Audacious Love: Conversations about love, affection and connection

"There are so many ways to find love, affection and connection on this planet," according to Audacious host Chion Wolf. This playlist is a collection of Audacious conversations around love and relationships that only Chion can have.

Hear from people who are in relationships with hyper-realistic synthetic partners - and learn why they don't call them sex dolls. Or follow along as Chion attends a cuddle party with 25 strangers. In the episode about objectum sexuals, a woman describes the affection she feels for Lumiere, a chandelier. You will also find love advice from couples who have been married for over 50 years, and get a glimpse into the world of sugar daddies and sugar babies. Or find out why a man likes to take his spirit spouse to Walmart in the show about spectrosexuality. Where will you start? Let your heart guide you.

