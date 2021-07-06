Chase W. Dillon On “The Underground Railroad”; Michael Jai White Bringing Jaigantic Studios To CT

Chase W. Dillon was 9-years-old when he was cast as the role of Homer in The Underground Railroad on Amazon Prime.

This hour on Disrupted, Chase talks about his life in Connecticut, his career, and how he’s giving back to his community.

And you may know actor Michael Jai White from his roles in “The Dark Knight,” “Spawn,” or “Black Dynamite.” He grew up in Bridgeport and is now returning to the state to open a movie studio in New Haven.

GUESTS:

Chase W. Dillon - 11-year-old actor from Greater Hartford

Michael Jai White - Actor, Director, Writer, and Founder of Jaigantic Studios, Connecticut’s first mini-major movie studio

