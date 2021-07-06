© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disrupted logo
Disrupted

Chase W. Dillon On “The Underground Railroad”; Michael Jai White Bringing Jaigantic Studios To CT

Published July 6, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT
810_9363-1024x683.jpg

Chase W. Dillon was 9-years-old when he was cast as the role of Homer in The Underground Railroad on Amazon Prime.

This hour on Disrupted, Chase talks about his life in Connecticut, his career, and how he’s giving back to his community.

And you may know actor Michael Jai White from his roles in “The Dark Knight,” “Spawn,” or “Black Dynamite.” He grew up in Bridgeport and is now returning to the state to open a movie studio in New Haven.

01-scaled.jpg

GUESTS:

  • Chase W. Dillon - 11-year-old actor from Greater Hartford
  • Michael Jai White - Actor, Director, Writer, and Founder of Jaigantic Studios, Connecticut’s first mini-major movie studio

Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Kelly Langevin and Maisy Carvalho.

Disrupted
Stay Connected
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted, hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
See stories by James Szkobel-Wolff
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for CT Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to Audacious, The Colin McEnroe Show, Seasoned, and Where We Live.
See stories by Zshekinah Collier
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar and author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean