Disrupted logo
Disrupted

Disruptors: Quavon Newton, The Galal Sisters, And Melvin Chen

Published July 28, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT
Disrupters 7/21 Collage
Guests, clockwise: Bayan Galal, Ayah Galal, Melvin Chen, Quavon Newton

This hour on Disrupted, we speak with three young leaders whose faith plays a big role in their lives and communities. A Reverend on using his struggles to inspire young people. We also hear from two Muslim sisters who are breaking barriers.

And, a conversation with the Director of the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival about a new project trying to shake up classical music.

Guests:

  • Rev. Quavon Newton - Senior Pastor at Rush Temple AME Zion Church in Queens, NY and a 2021 Graduate of the Yale Divinity School
  • Ayah Galal - WFSB Reporter and Multimedia Journalist
  • Bayan Galal - Student Body President at Yale University

Click here to listen to Daniel Bernard Roumain's full performance.

Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Maisy Carvalho and Kelly Langevin.

James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted, hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for CT Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to Audacious, The Colin McEnroe Show, Seasoned, and Where We Live.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar and author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
