Disruptors: Quavon Newton, The Galal Sisters, And Melvin Chen

This hour on Disrupted, we speak with three young leaders whose faith plays a big role in their lives and communities. A Reverend on using his struggles to inspire young people. We also hear from two Muslim sisters who are breaking barriers.

And, a conversation with the Director of the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival about a new project trying to shake up classical music.

Guests:



Rev. Quavon Newton - Senior Pastor at Rush Temple AME Zion Church in Queens, NY and a 2021 Graduate of the Yale Divinity School

Ayah Galal - WFSB Reporter and Multimedia Journalist

Bayan Galal - Student Body President at Yale University

Melvin Chen - Director of the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival, Deputy Dean of the Yale School of Music and Professor in the Practice of Piano

Click here to listen to Daniel Bernard Roumain's full performance.

