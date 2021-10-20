© 2021 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

Making a better home for Afghan refugees in Connecticut

Published October 20, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT
A newly arrived Afghan family stocks up on donated household items at a refugee resettlement office in Fairfax County, Virginia.
A newly arrived Afghan family stocks up on donated household items at a refugee resettlement office in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The United States is responding to an influx of refugees from Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover of the country. But what happens after they arrive in our state?

This week, we take a look at the immigration process for refugees. We’ll hear from two immigration experts about how we can best support new migrants and what research tells us about their ability to thrive in America. And a housing advocate breaks down zoning policy in Connecticut and how it’s making housing more expensive.

Guests:

Go to CIRI and IRIS' websites to learn more about how you can help new immigrants in your community. Check out the Immigration Policy Lab's Integration Index. And you can find Desegregate Connecticut's Zoning Atlas here.

Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Abe Levine, and Dylan Reyes.

Disrupted
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted, hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for CT Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to Audacious, The Colin McEnroe Show, Seasoned, and Where We Live.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
