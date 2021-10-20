Making a better home for Afghan refugees in Connecticut

The United States is responding to an influx of refugees from Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover of the country. But what happens after they arrive in our state?

This week, we take a look at the immigration process for refugees. We’ll hear from two immigration experts about how we can best support new migrants and what research tells us about their ability to thrive in America. And a housing advocate breaks down zoning policy in Connecticut and how it’s making housing more expensive.

Guests:



Hossna Samadi - Afghan migrant who moved to Connecticut with her family in 2016. She now works with Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services and Sanctuary Kitchen in New Haven.

- Afghan migrant who moved to Connecticut with her family in 2016. She now works with Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services and Sanctuary Kitchen in New Haven. Martine Dherte - Refugee Services Program Manager at the Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants.

Refugee Services Program Manager at the Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants. Salma Mousa - Assistant Professor of Political Science at Yale University.

Assistant Professor of Political Science at Yale University. Sara Bronin - Professor of City and Regional Planning at Cornell University, and founder and lead organizer of Desegregate Connecticut. She was recently nominated by President Biden to chair the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.

Go to CIRI and IRIS' websites to learn more about how you can help new immigrants in your community. Check out the Immigration Policy Lab's Integration Index. And you can find Desegregate Connecticut's Zoning Atlas here.

Disrupted is produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Abe Levine, and Dylan Reyes.

