disrupted_3000x3000.png
Disrupted

Alicia Garza understands how activism has changed in the social media era

Published March 9, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST
"Power To The Polls" Voter Registration Tour Launched In Las Vegas On 1st Anniversary Of Women's March
Sam Morris/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
Alicia Garza speaks to a crowd at a "Power To The Polls" Voter Registration event in Las Vegas

Social media has played an important role in activism in the 21st century. From the Arab spring protests in the Middle East, to calls against police violence in the U.S., sites like Facebook and Twitter have helped activists communicate with one another and spread awareness to an international audience.

On today’s show, we examine what organizing and activism looks like in America today. And the future of solitary confinement in Connecticut.

GUESTS:

This week's episode was produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski, Michayla Savitt and Sara Gasparotto.

Disrupted is also available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Tags

Disrupted votingcriminal justiceprisons
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for CT Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to Audacious, The Colin McEnroe Show, Seasoned, and Where We Live.
See stories by Zshekinah Collier
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted, hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
See stories by James Szkobel-Wolff
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
