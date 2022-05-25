American theater is changing and reinventing itself to be more inclusive

American theater companies were devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. And as we’ve all been getting back to a “new normal”, so are theater companies. For some, that means finding ways to be more representative and more responsive to their communities. This week, we explore the changing landscape of American theater.

GUESTS:

Diep Tran: Theater Journalist and Critic. Her reporting has appeared in Playbill, American Theatre and The New York Times

Snehal Desai: Producing Artistic Director at East West Players

Jacob Padron: Artistic Director at Long Wharf Theatre



