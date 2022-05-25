© 2022 Connecticut Public

disrupted_3000x3000.png
Disrupted

American theater is changing and reinventing itself to be more inclusive

Published May 25, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT
(l) Jason Veasey, James Jackson, Jr., Jaquel Spivey, L Morgan Lee and Antwayn Hopper in "A Strange Loop."
Marc J. Franklin
/
A Strange Loop
Jason Veasey, James Jackson, Jr., Jaquel Spivey, L Morgan Lee and Antwayn Hopper performing in "A Strange Loop." The musical received a leading 11 nominations at this year's Tony Awards.

American theater companies were devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. And as we’ve all been getting back to a “new normal”, so are theater companies. For some, that means finding ways to be more representative and more responsive to their communities. This week, we explore the changing landscape of American theater.

GUESTS:

Disrupted theater
Zshekinah Collier
Zshekinah Collier is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to 'Audacious,' 'The Colin McEnroe Show,' 'Seasoned,' and 'Where We Live.'
See stories by Zshekinah Collier
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted,' hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
See stories by James Szkobel-Wolff
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
