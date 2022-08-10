Consumerism and inequality are shaping our relationship with technology
This week on Disrupted, we look at how technology influences us and how we influence technology. We speak with journalist Karen Hao about the ways artificial intelligence is mirroring historical European colonial practices. Policy expert Dr. Nicol Turner Lee joins us to talk about the state of digital privacy in post-Roe America. And, PC Mag's Sascha Segan talks about what the T-Mobile/Sprint merger means for consumers.
GUESTS:
- Karen Hao: China Tech Reporter for the Wall Street Journal and the former Senior AI Editor at MIT Technology Review.
- Dr. Nicol Turner Lee: Senior Fellow in Governance Studies and the Director of the Center for Technology Innovation at the Brookings Institution. She’s author of the new book Digitally Invisible: How the Internet is Creating the New Underclass.
- Sascha Segan: Lead Mobile Analyst at PC Mag
Thanks to our interns, Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju.
Our show is also available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!