Consumerism and inequality are shaping our relationship with technology

Published August 10, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT
The European Court of Justice found that Privacy Shield — which counts Facebook and Twitter among its participants — failed to protect the data privacy rights of Europeans.

This week on Disrupted, we look at how technology influences us and how we influence technology. We speak with journalist Karen Hao about the ways artificial intelligence is mirroring historical European colonial practices. Policy expert Dr. Nicol Turner Lee joins us to talk about the state of digital privacy in post-Roe America. And, PC Mag's Sascha Segan talks about what the T-Mobile/Sprint merger means for consumers.

GUESTS:

Thanks to our interns, Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju.

Disrupted
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted,' hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
J. Carlisle Larsen
J. Carlisle Larsen is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted' with Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean. JC has a background in production, reporting and hosting and previously worked for Wisconsin Public Radio and WDET-FM (Detroit’s NPR Station). Her work has appeared on National Public Radio, the CBC, and other outlets.
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
