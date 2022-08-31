© 2022 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

As we near our 100th episode, we look to the show's past and future

Published August 31, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT
From Left: Melissa Harris-Perry (Courtesy of Melissa Harris-Perry), Eddie Glaude, Jr. (Princeton University, Denise Applewhite), Amira Rose Davis (Courtesy of Amira Rose Davis)

'Disrupted' debuted on Connecticut Public on October 7, 2020. At the time, the 2020 general election was still weeks away. The world was less than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic. And, the United States was grappling with the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement.

As we near our 100th episode, we invite three prominent former guests back to the program to take a look at the last two years.

GUESTS:

To listen to Disrupted's first episode, click here.

