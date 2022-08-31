As we near our 100th episode, we look to the show's past and future
'Disrupted' debuted on Connecticut Public on October 7, 2020. At the time, the 2020 general election was still weeks away. The world was less than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic. And, the United States was grappling with the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement.
As we near our 100th episode, we invite three prominent former guests back to the program to take a look at the last two years.
GUESTS:
- Eddie Glaude Jr.: James S. McDonnell Distinguished Professor of African American Studies and Chair of the department of African American studies at Princeton University, author of Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own.
- Melissa Harris-Perry: Maya Angelou Presidential Chair at Wake Forest University and founder of the Anna Julia Cooper Center. Host of PRI's The Takeaway.
- Amira Rose Davis – Historian and Assistant Professor of Black Studies at UT Austin and Cohost of the feminist sports podcast Burn It All Down.
To listen to Disrupted's first episode, click here.