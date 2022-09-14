© 2022 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

How children's television has evolved since 'Sesame Street'

Published September 14, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT
Children's programming has evolved significantly since Sesame Street first debuted on PBS in 1969. This week on Disrupted, we revisit our conversation with actor Sonia Manzano, who played Maria on Sesame Street for more than 40 years. And we talk to a child psychologist who consulted on the creation of kids shows like Bear in the Big Blue House and Gullah Gullah Island.

GUESTS:

  • Sonia Manzano: Actress, best known for work as Maria on Sesame Street. She’s also the creator of the animated kids show Alma’s Way and author of the book Coming Up Cuban: Rising Past Castro’s Shadow.
  • Daniel R. Anderson: Professor Emeritus of Psychology at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a former consultant for Nickelodeon and Sesame Workshop

Disrupted is produced by J. Carlisle Larsen, Kevin Chang Barnum, and Catie Talarski.
This episode of Disrupted was produced by James Szkobel-Wolff and Zshekinah Collier.

Disrupted
J. Carlisle Larsen
J. Carlisle Larsen is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's weekly show 'Disrupted' with Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean. JC has a background in production, reporting and hosting and previously worked for Wisconsin Public Radio and WDET-FM (Detroit's NPR Station). Her work has appeared on National Public Radio, the CBC, and other outlets.
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's weekly show 'Disrupted.' Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university's radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
