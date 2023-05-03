© 2023 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

Beyond the headlines in gun violence and cable news

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Wayne EdwardsKhalilah Brown-DeanMeg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published May 3, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT
A crowd of people including children and people holding balloons. Some people have one of their arms raised.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Family and community members hold a vigil on Huntington Street in Hartford where 12 year old Se'Cret Pierce was killed in a drive-by shooting. Mothers United Against Violence members closed out the vigil with a lighter spirit, asking for a blessing on all the children gathered there.

This hour, we take a look at the context around some of the biggest news stories in recent weeks. First, a panel discussion about gun violence with Leonard Jahad of Connecticut Violence Intervention Program and Jeremy Stein of CT Against Gun Violence. They explain some of the ways the U.S. and Connecticut could reduce the number of gun deaths. Then, Lisa Napoli, author of Up All Night: Ted Turner, CNN, and the Birth of 24-Hour News, talks about the history of cable news and the firings of Fox News' Tucker Carlson, CNN's Don Lemon and NBCUniversal's Jeff Shell.

GUESTS:

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Wayne Edwards
Wayne Edwards is a freelance producer at Connecticut Public contributing to multi-platform productions, including ‘Disrupted’, ‘Where Art Thou?’, and ‘Cutline in the Community’.

Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
