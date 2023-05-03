Beyond the headlines in gun violence and cable news
This hour, we take a look at the context around some of the biggest news stories in recent weeks. First, a panel discussion about gun violence with Leonard Jahad of Connecticut Violence Intervention Program and Jeremy Stein of CT Against Gun Violence. They explain some of the ways the U.S. and Connecticut could reduce the number of gun deaths. Then, Lisa Napoli, author of Up All Night: Ted Turner, CNN, and the Birth of 24-Hour News, talks about the history of cable news and the firings of Fox News' Tucker Carlson, CNN's Don Lemon and NBCUniversal's Jeff Shell.
GUESTS:
- Leonard Jahad: Executive Director of Connecticut Violence Intervention Program, former Chief Adult Probation Officer in New Haven
- Jeremy Stein: Executive Director of CT Against Gun Violence
- Lisa Napoli: author of four books, including Up All Night: Ted Turner, CNN, and the Birth of 24-Hour News; broadcaster and public speaker
