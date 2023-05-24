© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disrupted

Celebrating unity and navigating uncertainty with the Class of 2023

By Wayne Edwards,
Kevin Chang BarnumKhalilah Brown-DeanMeg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published May 24, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT
A tassel with 2023 on it is seen on a graduation cap during Howard University's commencement in Washington, Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
A tassel with 2023 on it is seen on a graduation cap during Howard University's commencement in Washington, Saturday, May 13, 2023.

It's college commencement season for the class of 2023. This hour, we'll explore the history, benefits, and questions surrounding Affinity-based celebrations with Dr. Crystal Garcia. And local graduates discuss their challenges in finding a job with Economist, Harry Holzer.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Crystal Garcia: Assistant Professor, Educational Administration at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln
  • Harry Holzer: John LaFarge Jr. Professor of Public Policy at Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Tags
Disrupted American Graduatejobs
Wayne Edwards
Wayne Edwards is a freelance producer at Connecticut Public contributing to multi-platform productions, including ‘Disrupted’, ‘Where Art Thou?’, and ‘Cutline in the Community’.<br/><br/>
See stories by Wayne Edwards
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted.' Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Related Content