Celebrating unity and navigating uncertainty with the Class of 2023
It's college commencement season for the class of 2023. This hour, we'll explore the history, benefits, and questions surrounding Affinity-based celebrations with Dr. Crystal Garcia. And local graduates discuss their challenges in finding a job with Economist, Harry Holzer.
GUESTS:
- Dr. Crystal Garcia: Assistant Professor, Educational Administration at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln
- Harry Holzer: John LaFarge Jr. Professor of Public Policy at Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy
