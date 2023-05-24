Celebrating unity and navigating uncertainty with the Class of 2023

It's college commencement season for the class of 2023. This hour, we'll explore the history, benefits, and questions surrounding Affinity-based celebrations with Dr. Crystal Garcia. And local graduates discuss their challenges in finding a job with Economist, Harry Holzer.

GUESTS:



Dr. Crystal Garcia : Assistant Professor, Educational Administration at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Harry Holzer: John LaFarge Jr. Professor of Public Policy at Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy

