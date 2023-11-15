© 2023 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

Documentaries that disrupt stories we thought we knew with Ken Burns

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Wayne EdwardsKhalilah Brown-DeanMeg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published November 15, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST
Ken Burns sits in a chair wearing blue jeans and a sweater with a few buttons at the top. The background is completely white
Alvin Kean Wong
Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns says his work is an attempt to celebrate the complexity of humanity.

This hour, we talk to documentary filmmakers whose work disrupts the way we view the world. Ken Burns joins us in a wide-ranging conversation that covers everything from his distinctive style to why we may be in the most difficult crisis in U.S. history. Then, we talk to Su Kim, one of the producers of the film 'Free Chol Soo Lee.' The film tells the story of a man who is convicted of a murder he didn’t commit and the movement to have him released. But the film is also about the systems that failed him before and after his imprisonment.

GUESTS:

  • Ken Burns: director and producer of more than 30 documentary films and series. He has been nominated for 2 Academy Awards and won 5 Emmy Awards. His latest work is a 2-part series called 'The American Buffalo.'
  • Su Kim: producer of the documentary film 'Free Chol Soo Lee'

Special thanks to our interns Lateshia Peters and Joey Morgan.

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Wayne Edwards
Wayne Edwards is a freelance producer at Connecticut Public contributing to multi-platform productions, including ‘Disrupted’, ‘Where Art Thou?’, and ‘Cutline in the Community’.

Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
