Documentaries that disrupt stories we thought we knew with Ken Burns

This hour, we talk to documentary filmmakers whose work disrupts the way we view the world. Ken Burns joins us in a wide-ranging conversation that covers everything from his distinctive style to why we may be in the most difficult crisis in U.S. history. Then, we talk to Su Kim, one of the producers of the film 'Free Chol Soo Lee.' The film tells the story of a man who is convicted of a murder he didn’t commit and the movement to have him released. But the film is also about the systems that failed him before and after his imprisonment.

GUESTS:

Ken Burns : director and producer of more than 30 documentary films and series. He has been nominated for 2 Academy Awards and won 5 Emmy Awards. His latest work is a 2-part series called 'The American Buffalo.'

Su Kim: producer of the documentary film 'Free Chol Soo Lee'

Special thanks to our interns Lateshia Peters and Joey Morgan.

