Debates over the 1st Amendment on college campuses

This hour on Disrupted, we discuss the First Amendment and its impact on higher education.

College campuses are in the spotlight as students have continued to hold protests since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. There have been allegations of antisemitic, anti-Muslim, and anti-Palestinian speech at some protests — and that’s left many wondering how to address harmful speech without curbing free expression.

First Amendment Specialist Kevin Goldberg explains the five protections covered in the amendment.

Wesleyan University President Michael Roth talks about his role as a university administrator and how to provide safe spaces for students. Connecticut college students will share their thoughts on free speech.

GUESTS:

Kevin Goldberg: First Amendment Specialist, Freedom Forum.

Michael Roth: President, Wesleyan University and author of Safe Enough Spaces: A Pragmatist's Approach to Inclusion, Free Speech, and Political Correctness.

Elle: Student, Yale University

Thomas: Student, University of New Haven

AJ: Student, University of New Haven

