Disrupted

Friendships that challenge norms: Intergenerational friends and platonic life partners

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Wayne EdwardsKhalilah Brown-DeanMeg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published February 14, 2024 at 12:17 PM EST
Annmarie Allen holds hands with Janet Altman at Masonicare at Ashlar Village on Monday, February 12, 2024 in Wallingford, Conn. Allen is a first-year grad student at Quinnipiac University residing at the assisted living facility as part of her Occupational Therapy degree. (Joe Buglewicz/Connecticut Public)
1 of 4  — February 12, 2024 - Intergenerational Friendships
Annemarie Allen and Elise Maiorano talk with Glennice Zieminski at Masonicare at Ashlar Village on Monday, February 12, 2024 in Wallingford, Conn. Allen and Maiorano are first-year grad students at Quinnipiac University residing at the assisted living facility as part of their Occupational Therapy degrees. (Joe Buglewicz/Connecticut Public)
2 of 4  — February 12, 2024 - Intergenerational Friendships
Annemarie Allen spends time with Catherine Vorio at Masonicare at Ashlar Village on Monday, February 12, 2024 in Wallingford, Conn. Allen is a first-year grad student at Quinnipiac University residing and making new friends at the assisted living facility as part of her Occupational Therapy degree. (Joe Buglewicz/Connecticut Public)
3 of 4  — February 12, 2024 - Intergenerational Friendships
Annemarie Allen speaks with Monika and Ben Paige at Masonicare at Ashlar Village on Monday, February 12, 2024 in Wallingford, Conn. Allen is a first-year grad student at Quinnipiac University residing at the assisted living facility as part of her Occupational Therapy degree. (Joe Buglewicz/Connecticut Public)
4 of 4  — February 12, 2024 - Intergenerational Friendships
This hour, for Valentine's Day, we are taking a look at friendship. While friends seem ubiquitous in our culture, they aren't often prioritized in the same way that romantic partners are. Rhaina Cohen discusses that topic in her new book 'The Other Significant Others: Reimagining Life with Friendship at the Center.' Then, we turn to the idea of having friends from different generations. We'll hear from two Quinnipiac University students who live with the residents of Pond Ridge at Ashlar Village, a retirement community in Wallingford, CT. And Eunice Lin Nichols, Co-CEO of CoGenerate, will explain the value of intergenerational connections, including how they can help in a polarized society.

GUESTS:

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
Wayne Edwards
Wayne Edwards is a freelance producer at Connecticut Public contributing to multi-platform productions, including ‘Disrupted’, ‘Where Art Thou?’, and ‘Cutline in the Community’.

Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
