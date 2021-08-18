This program originally aired on June 17, 2021.

Thirsty? Let’s taste the drinks of summer 2021. Sommelier Erin Swain shares her top rosé picks and Robert Simonson of The New York Times explains the allure of mezcal and shares recipes from his new book, Mezcal + Tequila Cocktails. Plus, Chef Plum tastes the award-winning gin at Fifth State Distillery, because a G&T is always a summer classic.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski produced this show.

Guests:

Erin Swain – Sommelier, based in New York; currently at La Fin Kitchen & Lounge in Montauk (@SurfingSomm)

Robert Simonson – Author of Mezcal + Tequila Cocktails: Mixed Drinks for the Golden Age of Agave

Bridget and Rob Schulten – Owners and Spirit Makers of Fifth State Distillery in Bridgeport, Conn.

Featured Wines:

Daou rosé from Paso Robles California – retails in Conn. for around $15.99

Grapes: 95% Grenache Noir, 5% Sauvignon Blanc

Macari rosé from Macari Vineyard on the North Fork of Long Island – $30

Grape blend: Merlot and Malbec

Rock Angel rosé from Provence – retails in Conn. for around $28.99

Grapes: Grenache and Rolle (Vermentino)

Featured Recipes:

Mezcal Mule

Camarón Cocktail

Siesta