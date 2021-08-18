© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Drinks Of Summer 2021

Published August 18, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT
Erin-Swain_rock-angel_web.jpeg

This program originally aired on June 17, 2021.

Thirsty? Let’s taste the drinks of summer 2021. Sommelier Erin Swain shares her top rosé picks and Robert Simonson of The New York Times explains the allure of mezcal and shares recipes from his new book, Mezcal + Tequila Cocktails. Plus, Chef Plum tastes the award-winning gin at Fifth State Distillery, because a G&T is always a summer classic.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email at seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski produced this show.

Guests:

Erin Swain – Sommelier, based in New York; currently at La Fin Kitchen & Lounge in Montauk (@SurfingSomm)
Robert Simonson – Author of Mezcal + Tequila Cocktails: Mixed Drinks for the Golden Age of Agave
Bridget and Rob Schulten – Owners and Spirit Makers of Fifth State Distillery in Bridgeport, Conn.

Featured Wines:

Daou rosé from Paso Robles California – retails in Conn. for around $15.99
Grapes: 95% Grenache Noir, 5% Sauvignon Blanc

Macari rosé from Macari Vineyard on the North Fork of Long Island – $30
Grape blend: Merlot and Malbec

Rock Angel rosé from Provence – retails in Conn. for around $28.99
Grapes: Grenache and Rolle (Vermentino)

Featured Recipes:
Mezcal Mule
Camarón Cocktail
Siesta

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
