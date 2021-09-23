© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Recipes And Tips For Back-To-School Lunches, Plus The Farm-To-School Program

Published September 23, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT
healthy alphabet soup copycat recipe
Becky Winkler
/
Page Street Publishing Co

This week on Seasoned: Tips to avoid lunchbox burnout! Renee Kohley, author of The Little Lunchbox Cookbook, is our guest. Plus, we talk with Lonnie Burt, the head of food services for Hartford Public Schools, about the Farm-to-School program and the “Cafeteria as Classroom” concept. And kids weigh in on the lunches they love.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski produced this show.

Guests:
Renee Kohley – Author of The Little Lunchbox Cookbook

Lonnie Burt - Senior Director for Hartford Public Schools Food & Child Nutrition Services

Get the recipes:
Healthy Vegetable Soup (shown above)

colorful rainbow chicken salad pinwheels recipe_web.jpg

Chicken Salad Pinwheels

back to school fall harvest soup recipe

Back-To-School Fall Harvest Soup

five ingredient fast prep chicken nuggets recipe

5-Ingredient Chicken Nuggets

Excerpted from The Little Lunchbox Cookbook: 60 Easy Real-Food Bento Lunches for Kids on the Go by Renee Kohley. Published by Page Street Publishing Co. Photography copyright © Becky Winkler.

Seasoned
Stay Connected
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Marysol Castro
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Chef Plum