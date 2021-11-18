Lidia Bastianich shares her new cookbook and answers your Thanksgiving dinner questions

Lidia Bastianich, one of the most beloved PBS chefs and cookbook authors in the country, joins us for a live, listener call-in show to talk about her new book, Lidia's a Pot, a Pan, and a Bowl: Simple Recipes for Perfect Meals. The book is filled with no-fuss Italian dishes; it’s just the simplicity you need as we approach the biggest cooking holiday of the year. We’ll talk with Lidia about the book—and about Thanksgiving dinner. Are you planning a feast with an Italian accent? Do you need some turkey roasting tips? Join the conversation!

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Abē Levine and Dylan Reyes.

Guest:

Lidia Bastianich – Television chef, restaurateur, and author of many cookbooks and a memoir. Lidia’s latest book is Lidia’s a Pot, a Pan, and a Bowl: Simple Recipes for Perfect Meals (co-authored with Tanya Bastianich Manuali)

Get the recipes:

Apple Cranberry Crumble

Beer-Braised Short Ribs

Rigatoni with Raw Tomato Sauce