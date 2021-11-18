© 2021 Connecticut Public

Lidia Bastianich shares her new cookbook and answers your Thanksgiving dinner questions

Published November 18, 2021 at 7:10 PM EST
Lidia Bastianich with champagne_credit_Armando Rafael
Armando Rafael
/
Lidia's a Pot, a Pan, and a Bowl: Simple Recipes for Perfect Meals

Lidia Bastianich, one of the most beloved PBS chefs and cookbook authors in the country, joins us for a live, listener call-in show to talk about her new book, Lidia's a Pot, a Pan, and a Bowl: Simple Recipes for Perfect Meals. The book is filled with no-fuss Italian dishes; it’s just the simplicity you need as we approach the biggest cooking holiday of the year. We’ll talk with Lidia about the book—and about Thanksgiving dinner. Are you planning a feast with an Italian accent? Do you need some turkey roasting tips? Join the conversation!

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Abē Levine and Dylan Reyes.

Guest:
Lidia Bastianich – Television chef, restaurateur, and author of many cookbooks and a memoir. Lidia’s latest book is Lidia’s a Pot, a Pan, and a Bowl: Simple Recipes for Perfect Meals (co-authored with Tanya Bastianich Manuali)

Get the recipes:
Apple Cranberry Crumble

Apple Cranberry Crumble © Armando Rafael
Armando Rafael

Beer-Braised Short Ribs

Beer-Braised Beef Short Ribs © Armando Rafael
Armando Rafael

Rigatoni with Raw Tomato Sauce

Mezzi Rigatoni with Raw Tomato Sauce (c) Armando Rafael
Armando Rafael

Seasoned
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
