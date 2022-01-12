© 2022 Connecticut Public

Seasoned logo
Seasoned

The future of food tastes like plant-based proteins and cell-cultured meat

Published January 12, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST
1 of 5  — UpsideWebsiteMockUp_V6
Fried chicken sandwich made with cultivated chicken from Upside Foods
Courtesy of Upside Foods
2 of 5  — Julian McClements.jpg
Julian McClements, Ph.D - Distinguished Professor at the Department of Food Science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Courtesy of UMASS Amherst
3 of 5  — Amy Chen, COO of UPSIDE Foods.jpg
Amy Chen – COO Upside Foods, a food technology company in Berkeley, CA.
Courtesy of Upside Foods
4 of 5  — author photo_credit Cait Kelly.jpg
Chase Purdy – New York-based writer and author of Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech’s Race for the Future of Food.
Courtesy of Chase Purdy
5 of 5  — Beyond Burger plant based burgers
Beyond Meat "Beyond Burger" patties made from plant-based substitutes for meat products sit on a shelf for sale on November 15, 2019 in New York City.
Angela Weiss

We talk with a food scientist Julian McClements about what we might eat in the future. Think: tastier, healthier versions of plant-based eggs, seafood, and meat. And fun stuff, like 3-D printed meat. Plus, we learn about meat grown from the cells of animals still mooing and clucking at the farm. COO Amy Chen of Upside Foods in California joins us. We also talk with Chase Purdy, author of Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech’s Race for the Future of Food. And, Chef Plum experiments with grasshoppers and bakes a batch of gluten-free chocolate chip cookies with green banana flour.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski.

Guests:

Featured Recipe:
Chef Plum's Green Banana Flour Chocolate Chip Cookies

Seasoned
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
