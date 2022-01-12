The future of food tastes like plant-based proteins and cell-cultured meat

We talk with a food scientist Julian McClements about what we might eat in the future. Think: tastier, healthier versions of plant-based eggs, seafood, and meat. And fun stuff, like 3-D printed meat. Plus, we learn about meat grown from the cells of animals still mooing and clucking at the farm. COO Amy Chen of Upside Foods in California joins us. We also talk with Chase Purdy, author of Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech’s Race for the Future of Food. And, Chef Plum experiments with grasshoppers and bakes a batch of gluten-free chocolate chip cookies with green banana flour.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski.

Guests:



Featured Recipe:

Chef Plum's Green Banana Flour Chocolate Chip Cookies

