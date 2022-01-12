The future of food tastes like plant-based proteins and cell-cultured meat
1 of 5 — UpsideWebsiteMockUp_V6
Fried chicken sandwich made with cultivated chicken from Upside Foods
Courtesy of Upside Foods
2 of 5 — Julian McClements.jpg
Julian McClements, Ph.D - Distinguished Professor at the Department of Food Science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Courtesy of UMASS Amherst
3 of 5 — Amy Chen, COO of UPSIDE Foods.jpg
Amy Chen – COO Upside Foods, a food technology company in Berkeley, CA.
Courtesy of Upside Foods
4 of 5 — author photo_credit Cait Kelly.jpg
Chase Purdy – New York-based writer and author of Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech’s Race for the Future of Food.
Courtesy of Chase Purdy
5 of 5 — Beyond Burger plant based burgers
Beyond Meat "Beyond Burger" patties made from plant-based substitutes for meat products sit on a shelf for sale on November 15, 2019 in New York City.
Angela Weiss
We talk with a food scientist Julian McClements about what we might eat in the future. Think: tastier, healthier versions of plant-based eggs, seafood, and meat. And fun stuff, like 3-D printed meat. Plus, we learn about meat grown from the cells of animals still mooing and clucking at the farm. COO Amy Chen of Upside Foods in California joins us. We also talk with Chase Purdy, author of Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech’s Race for the Future of Food. And, Chef Plum experiments with grasshoppers and bakes a batch of gluten-free chocolate chip cookies with green banana flour.
This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski.
Guests:
- Julian McClements, Ph.D - Distinguished Professor at the Department of Food Science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He is the author of Future Foods: How Modern Science is Transforming the Way We Eat.
- Amy Chen – COO Upside Foods, a food technology company in Berkeley, CA.
- Chase Purdy – New York-based writer and author of Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech’s Race for the Future of Food.
Featured Recipe:
Chef Plum's Green Banana Flour Chocolate Chip Cookies