Two friends delight in acknowledging their soul connection

Shelley Nygren and John Baker met over thirty years ago in a faith community in Southington. They became fast friends who recognized a sense of belonging in one another. Shelley and John share their friendship journey, a few laughs, and an Irish blessing in this conversation.

"When I met you, I felt like we had known each other a long time." Shelley Nygren

"You're someone that I loved, right away." John Baker

Credits:



Recorded by the StoryCorps Mobile Tour

Edited by Connecticut Public

Music provided by Niamh

For more info visit StoryCorps CT