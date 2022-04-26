Two friends delight in acknowledging their soul connection
Shelley Nygren and John Baker met over thirty years ago in a faith community in Southington. They became fast friends who recognized a sense of belonging in one another. Shelley and John share their friendship journey, a few laughs, and an Irish blessing in this conversation.
"When I met you, I felt like we had known each other a long time." Shelley Nygren
"You're someone that I loved, right away." John Baker
Credits:
- Recorded by the StoryCorps Mobile Tour
- Edited by Connecticut Public
- Music provided by Niamh
For more info visit StoryCorps CT