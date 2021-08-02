© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

We Take Your Calls: Trying To Get Comfortable With Uncomfortable Conversations About Race

Published August 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
This hour, a conversation not exactly about the recent anti-CRT hysteria on the right and not exactly about extreme wokeness on the left, but about how we talk and write and think and teach so that we acknowledge the wrongs of the past and how they show up in the present. Without driving each other nuts.

Give us a call during the 1 p.m. EDT hour: 860-275-7266, or join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Showhistoryraceracismracial justiceeducation
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
Colin McEnroe
Colin McEnroe hosts the daily WNPR show, The Colin McEnroe Show. He is a weekly columnist and blogger for The Hartford Courant and a contributing editor at Men's Health. He has recently concluded a series of columns for Bicycling magazine.
