The Colin McEnroe Show

The Return Of The Music Mavens

Published August 5, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
record
Hernán Piñera
/
flickr creative commons

The Three Music Musketeers return!

Are you bored with your playlist? We’ve reunited our trio of music mavens — novelist Wally Lamb, critic Eric Danton, and not-killed-by-video radio star Joan Holliday — to freshen up your music choices with great recommendations.

Warning: This program includes banter.

The songs in this show include some or all of these ones:

GUESTS:

  • Eric Danton - A reporter and critic
  • Joan Holliday - Host of The Riversound Café with Joan Holliday weekday afternoons on 93.9 and 101.5 The River
  • Wally Lamb - The author of nine books; his most recent novel is I’ll Take You There

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Colin McEnroe
