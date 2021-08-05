The Return Of The Music Mavens

The Three Music Musketeers return!

Are you bored with your playlist? We’ve reunited our trio of music mavens — novelist Wally Lamb, critic Eric Danton, and not-killed-by-video radio star Joan Holliday — to freshen up your music choices with great recommendations.

Warning: This program includes banter.

The songs in this show include some or all of these ones:



GUESTS:



Eric Danton - A reporter and critic

- A reporter and critic Joan Holliday - Host of The Riversound Café with Joan Holliday weekday afternoons on 93.9 and 101.5 The River

- Host of weekday afternoons on 93.9 and 101.5 The River Wally Lamb - The author of nine books; his most recent novel is I’ll Take You There

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.