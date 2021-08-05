The Return Of The Music Mavens
The Three Music Musketeers return!
Are you bored with your playlist? We’ve reunited our trio of music mavens — novelist Wally Lamb, critic Eric Danton, and not-killed-by-video radio star Joan Holliday — to freshen up your music choices with great recommendations.
Warning: This program includes banter.
The songs in this show include some or all of these ones:
- “I NEED YOU” by Jon Batiste
- “Pigeons” by Bill Callahan
- “Brando” by Lucy Dacus
- “Jazz on the Autobahn” by The Felice Brothers
- “Northsiders” by Christian Lee Hutson
- “Waxahachie” by Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
- “Hard Drive” by Cassandra Jenkins
- “Sometimes” by Bessie Jones & Group
- “Washing Machine” by Kings of Convenience
- “The King of All Birds” by Aoife O’Donovan
- “Trap Life” by SAULT
- “Chaise Longue” by Wet Leg
GUESTS:
- Eric Danton - A reporter and critic
- Joan Holliday - Host of The Riversound Café with Joan Holliday weekday afternoons on 93.9 and 101.5 The River
- Wally Lamb - The author of nine books; his most recent novel is I’ll Take You There
Cat Pastor contributed to this show.