‘To The Hobbits’: Celebrating ‘The Lord Of The Rings’
It has been almost 20 years since the The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring movie was released.
This hour, a look back at the The Lord of the Rings books and movies and their impact.
GUESTS:
- John Garth - Author of The Worlds of J.R.R. Tolkien: The Places that Inspired Middle-earth and Tolkien and the Great War, among other books
- Susana Polo - Entertainment editor for Polygon
- Molly Ostertag - Graphic novelist, TV writer, and author of the article “Queer Readings of the Lord of the Rings are Not Accidents”
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.