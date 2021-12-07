Former Senator Joe Lieberman believes the best seat in the House is in the middle.

Former Senator Joe Lieberman believes the center of Congress is the best place from which to legislate. It’s the sweet spot for negotiation and compromise and making the deals that move the country forward. He thinks Congress would get more done if members would shift closer to the center and away from the fringe.

But, how do you bring legislators in today’s Congress together when they don’t all share one set of facts? And at what point does centrism become opportunism and the bridge-builder an appeaser? Are there compromises not worth making?

Joe Lieberman will join us to talk about his twenty-four years as a ‘centrist’ legislator and his complicated relationship with Connecticut voters.

GUEST:

Joe Lieberman represented Connecticut in the US Senate for 24 years. He is currently the national co-chair of the political group “No Labels.” His new book is The Centrist Solution: How We Made Government Work and Can Make It Work Again.

Join us on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this conversation.