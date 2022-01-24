© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The latest on COVID-19, how literature can be used in therapy, and the controversy surrounding a football coin toss

Published January 24, 2022 at 1:07 PM EST
New Haven Green Covid Testing
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Ana Vélez and Jorge Vélez take Covid saliva tests on the New Haven Green.

This hour, we discuss the latest on COVID-19, learn about how books can be used in therapy, and hear about a controversial football rule surrounding a coin toss.

GUESTS:

  • Vincent Racaniello - Professor of Microbiology & Immunology at Columbia University, host of the podcast “This Week in Virology” 
  • Katrya Bolger - A journalist who works for Future of Good, and author of the recent article “Textual Healing: The Novel World of Bibliotherapy” for The Walrus
  • Josh Levin - Slate’s national editor, co-host of the sports podcast “Hang Up and Listen,” and host of the podcast “One Year: 1995”

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

