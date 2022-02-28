© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

We take your calls. Ask (or tell) us anything

Published February 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
Red landline phone
PM Images
/
Getty Images
.

Listen live Monday at 1 p.m.

We’ve been doing these shows a lot of weeks where we don’t book any guests, where we fill the hour with your calls. We don’t even, anymore, start with the suggestion of a topic that your calls might, potentially, be about. We’ve had fun with these shows, and you seem to like them too.

So we’re doing that again.

In other words: Give us a call during the 1 p.m. EST hour about anything at all. 888-720-9677.‌ Or join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

