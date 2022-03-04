The Nose looks at Kim/Kanye/Pete, Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story,’ and more

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose may come cannonballing down through the sky, gleam in its eye, bright as a rose! Who knows?

As of Wednesday, Kim Kardashian is legally single and officially no longer named West. Meanwhile, Kanye West (who is also officially no longer named West, nor Kanye — he legally changed his named to just Ye last year) dropped a new video — also on Wednesday — in which he buries Pete Davidson alive. Davidson and Kardashian have reportedly been dating since November.

On Monday, it took three Wheel of Fortune contestants 10 guesses to solve a phrase in which 19 of the 23 letters had been revealed: ANOTHER FEATHER _N YO_R _AP. It has since been called the “worst two minutes in Wheel of Fortune history.”

And finally: Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. It is the second film adaptation of the 1957 stage musical and one of two movie adaptations of Shakespeare (along with The Tragedy of Macbeth) nominated for Oscars this year.

Rebecca Castellani: The co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer

Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn

Works in music public relations and hosts at Radio Free Brooklyn Steve Metcalf: Founder and director of the Garmany concert series at the university of Hartford’s Hartt School

