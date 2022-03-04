© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at Kim/Kanye/Pete, Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story,’ and more

Published March 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
West Side Story (2021)
20th Century Studios
The cast of Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose may come cannonballing down through the sky, gleam in its eye, bright as a rose! Who knows?

As of Wednesday, Kim Kardashian is legally single and officially no longer named West. Meanwhile, Kanye West (who is also officially no longer named West, nor Kanye — he legally changed his named to just Ye last year) dropped a new video — also on Wednesday — in which he buries Pete Davidson alive. Davidson and Kardashian have reportedly been dating since November.

On Monday, it took three Wheel of Fortune contestants 10 guesses to solve a phrase in which 19 of the 23 letters had been revealed: ANOTHER FEATHER _N YO_R _AP. It has since been called the “worst two minutes in Wheel of Fortune history.”

And finally: Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. It is the second film adaptation of the 1957 stage musical and one of two movie adaptations of Shakespeare (along with The Tragedy of Macbeth) nominated for Oscars this year.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Rebecca Castellani: The co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer
  • Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn
  • Steve Metcalf: Founder and director of the Garmany concert series at the university of Hartford’s Hartt School

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
