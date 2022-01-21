© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at Wordle, ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth,’ and more

Published January 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Apple Inc.
Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in Joel Coen’s ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth,’ now streaming on Apple TV+.

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose is a five-letter word.

Wordle is the newish online word game that, either, you’re already addicted to or you’re already sick of everybody else posting about. It’s browser-based, free and ad-free, deceptively simple, and exceedingly popular.

And: The Tragedy of Macbeth is a new movie adaptation of the Shakespeare play written, directed, produced, and co-edited by Joel Coen. It’s the Coen brother’s (that’s a little apostrophe humor there) solo writing and directing debut after making 18 features and parts of two anthology films with Ethan Coen. It stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Tom Breen - Managing editor of The New Haven Independent
  • Taneisha Duggan - A director, producer, and arts consultant
  • Sam Hadelman - Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
