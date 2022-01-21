The Nose looks at Wordle, ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth,’ and more

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose is a five-letter word.

Wordle is the newish online word game that, either, you’re already addicted to or you’re already sick of everybody else posting about. It’s browser-based, free and ad-free, deceptively simple, and exceedingly popular.

And: The Tragedy of Macbeth is a new movie adaptation of the Shakespeare play written, directed, produced, and co-edited by Joel Coen. It’s the Coen brother’s (that’s a little apostrophe humor there) solo writing and directing debut after making 18 features and parts of two anthology films with Ethan Coen. It stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:



GUESTS:



Tom Breen - Managing editor of The New Haven Independent

- Managing editor of Taneisha Duggan - A director, producer, and arts consultant

- A director, producer, and arts consultant Sam Hadelman - Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.