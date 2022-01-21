The Nose looks at Wordle, ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth,’ and more
This week’s Nose is a five-letter word.
Wordle is the newish online word game that, either, you’re already addicted to or you’re already sick of everybody else posting about. It’s browser-based, free and ad-free, deceptively simple, and exceedingly popular.
And: The Tragedy of Macbeth is a new movie adaptation of the Shakespeare play written, directed, produced, and co-edited by Joel Coen. It’s the Coen brother’s (that’s a little apostrophe humor there) solo writing and directing debut after making 18 features and parts of two anthology films with Ethan Coen. It stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74
- Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
- Fred Parris, co-founder of the Five Satins, dies at 85 after brief illness, band announces Friday
- Andre Leon Talley Dead at 73
- Howard Alexander Dumble, legendary designer of Dumble Amps, has died Dumble created some of the most iconic amps of all time, and personally built amps for John Mayer, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Robben Ford, Carlos Santana, Eric Johnson and Kenny Wayne Shepherd
- The Undoing of Joss Whedon The Buffy creator, once an icon of Hollywood feminism, is now an outcast accused of misogyny. How did he get here?
- The Dumbledore of Clowning The French master teacher Philippe Gaulier has worked with stars like Sacha Baron Cohen. But at 78, are his methods, which include insults, outdated?
- The Best Book Covers of 2021
- Microsoft set to acquire the gaming company Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion
- A Creative Disagreement Saved A Major Star Wars Planet From Destruction
- ‘King of the Hill’ to Return in Series From Original Creators’ New Animation Company It’s time to go back to Arlen
- Kathy Griffin Is Trying to Get Back on the D-List Ever since her Trump joke went wrong in 2017, Griffin has been seeking a professional rebirth, and wondering who among the canceled gets a second chance.
- Now You Can Pay Money to Use Instagram Popular Instagrammers will be able to charge you to subscriptions to exclusive Stories.
- M&Ms characters to become more inclusive
- ‘The Batman’ Runtime Revealed: 2 Hours and 47 Minutes, Without Credits
GUESTS:
- Tom Breen - Managing editor of The New Haven Independent
- Taneisha Duggan - A director, producer, and arts consultant
- Sam Hadelman - Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.