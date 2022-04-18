© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The rise of conspiracy theories following Sandy Hook with author Elizabeth Williamson

Published April 18, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT
Elizabeth Williamson
Beowulf Sheehan
/
Beowulf Sheehan
Elizabeth Williamson, feature writer for the New York Times, and author of “Sandy Hook: An American Tragedy And The Battle For Truth."

In her new book, Sandy Hook: An American Tragedy and the Battle for Truth, Elizabeth Williamson investigates the conspiracy theories that arose following the shooting on December 14, 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Newtown, Connecticut.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
