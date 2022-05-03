© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Why we're still mesmerized by the myth of Rasputin

Published May 3, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT
Photographic portrait of Grigori Rasputin
Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty
/
Universal Images Group Editorial
Photographic portrait of Grigori Rasputin (1869-1916) a Russian mystic and self-proclaimed holy man who befriended the family of Tsar Nicholas II and gained considerable influence in late imperial Russia. Dated 20th century.

In the century since Russia's "Mad Monk" was poisoned, we've come to believe a lot of things: he was mystical; he was evil; he was the world's greatest lover. This hour is all about Rasputin: the all-too-human peasant who found his way to friendship with the Romanovs, and the comical, absurd version that just won't die.

GUESTS:

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe, Lily Tyson, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Show historybookspop culture
Stay Connected
Julia Pistell
See stories by Julia Pistell
Related Content