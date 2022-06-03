© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ and more

Published June 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose thinks the less it says, the less it gives away. But, really, it’s the opposite.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is a six-part Disney+ limited series. It’s mostly set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, with the Empire in power and Kenobi in exile on Tatooine. Three episodes are available so far.

And: A recent Reddit thread on the ways different cultures handle feeding their houseguests has spilled out onto the wider internet and caused a bit of a discussion.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Jacques Lamarre: A playwright and the director of client services at Buzz Engine
  • Pedro Soto: President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies
  • Tracy Wu Fastenberg: Development officer at Connecticut Children’s

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
