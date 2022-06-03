The Nose looks at ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ and more

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose thinks the less it says, the less it gives away. But, really, it’s the opposite.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is a six-part Disney+ limited series. It’s mostly set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, with the Empire in power and Kenobi in exile on Tatooine. Three episodes are available so far.

And: A recent Reddit thread on the ways different cultures handle feeding their houseguests has spilled out onto the wider internet and caused a bit of a discussion.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:



GUESTS:



Jacques Lamarre: A playwright and the director of client services at Buzz Engine

Pedro Soto: President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies

Tracy Wu Fastenberg: Development officer at Connecticut Children's

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.