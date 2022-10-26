© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The year in horror, 2022

Published October 26, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Jessie Buckley looks back from the opening of a tunnel in Alex Garland’s ‘Men.’
Jessie Buckley in Alex Garland’s modern folk horror ‘Men’ from A24.

Note: This episode contains strong language.

We realized four years ago now that The Nose doesn’t cover very much horror stuff. So we started doing an annual Halloween special that tackles horror head-on. This hour: the fifth one of those.

We look at the indie studio that’s mostly taken over the elevated horror genre (and the not-so-elevated horror genre some, too): A24.

Plus: the evolving relationship between queer and/or women-identified audiences and horror movies.

And finally: We have a largely arbitrary tradition of spending a chunk of this show on a horror classic that’s celebrating, specifically, its 40th anniversary. Previously, it’s been Halloween, Alien, The Shining, An American Werewolf in London. This year: Tobe Hooper and Steven Spielberg’s Poltergeist.

GUESTS:

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe, Gene Amatruda, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show The Nosepop cultureentertainmentmovieshistoryLGBTQ
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
