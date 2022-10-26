The year in horror, 2022

Note: This episode contains strong language.

We realized four years ago now that The Nose doesn’t cover very much horror stuff. So we started doing an annual Halloween special that tackles horror head-on. This hour: the fifth one of those.

We look at the indie studio that’s mostly taken over the elevated horror genre (and the not-so-elevated horror genre some, too): A24.

Plus: the evolving relationship between queer and/or women-identified audiences and horror movies.

And finally: We have a largely arbitrary tradition of spending a chunk of this show on a horror classic that’s celebrating, specifically, its 40th anniversary. Previously, it’s been Halloween, Alien, The Shining, An American Werewolf in London. This year: Tobe Hooper and Steven Spielberg’s Poltergeist.

GUESTS:



Nate Jones: Staff writer for Vulture

Jacob Trussell: Author of the forthcoming Poltergeist from DieDieBooks

Author of the forthcoming from DieDieBooks Lindsay Lee Wallace: Writes about culture, digital spaces, health care inequity, and other stuff too

Colin McEnroe, Gene Amatruda, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.