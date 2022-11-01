© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Why a show about fog? We haven’t the foggiest

Published November 1, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT
Cars driving in thick fog
northlightimages
/
Getty Images
Cars driving slowly in thick fog.

From San Francisco’s iconic fog and COVID-related brain fog to a location-tracking program called Fog Reveal, this hour Colin and his guests lift the fog on all kinds of fog.

GUESTS:

  • Travis O’Brien: Professor of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Indiana University
  • Javeed Sukhera: Chair of Psychiatry at the Institute of Living and Chief of Psychiatry at Hartford Hospital
  • Anne Toomey McKenna: Visiting Professor of Law at University of Richmond School of Law

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe, Lily Tyson, Cat Pastor, Dylan Reyes, and Jonathan McNicol contributed to this show.

Tags
The Colin McEnroe Show COVIDhealthenvironmentweatherlaw
Stay Connected
Jennifer LaRue
Jennifer LaRue is a freelance writer, editor, publicist, and producer. She’s written about health and travel for The Washington Post, published four children’s picture books, and hosted hundreds of virtual author talks during the pandemic. She’s a little bit giddy about producing for The Colin McEnroe Show.
See stories by Jennifer LaRue
Related Content