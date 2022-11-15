It's a vibe! A look at what makes a vibe a vibe

You must have heard the term “vibe” by now, right? We’ve heard about the vibe of the election, the vibe of the economy, the vibe of a music playlist, the vibe of a season, the vibe of a party… Plus there are vibe shifts and vibe checks. This hour, we’re talking about vibes. We’ll learn about what the word really means, where it comes from, and how the internet has given it new life.

GUESTS:



Eda Uzunlar : Freelance journalist and student at Yale University

: Freelance journalist and student at Yale University Ben Zimmer : Linguist, lexicographer, and the “ Word on the Street ” Columnist for The Wall Street Journal

: Linguist, lexicographer, and the “ ” Columnist for Kyle Chayka : Contributing writer for The New Yorker covering technology and culture on the Internet

: Contributing writer for covering technology and culture on the Internet Robin James: Editor for philosophy and music at Palgrave Macmillan

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter .

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe, Catie Talarski, Taylor Doyle, Jacob Gannon, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.