© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

It's a vibe! A look at what makes a vibe a vibe

Published November 15, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST
Hand of shadow-woman with fluttering petals
Hiroshi Watanabe/Getty Images
/
Digital Vision
This hour we learn about vibes.

You must have heard the term “vibe” by now, right? We’ve heard about the vibe of the election, the vibe of the economy, the vibe of a music playlist, the vibe of a season, the vibe of a party… Plus there are vibe shifts and vibe checks. This hour, we’re talking about vibes. We’ll learn about what the word really means, where it comes from, and how the internet has given it new life.

GUESTS: 

  • Eda Uzunlar: Freelance journalist and student at Yale University
  • Ben Zimmer: Linguist, lexicographer, and the “Word on the Street” Columnist for The Wall Street Journal
  • Kyle Chayka: Contributing writer for The New Yorker covering technology and culture on the Internet
  • Robin James: Editor for philosophy and music at Palgrave Macmillan

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe, Catie Talarski, Taylor Doyle, Jacob Gannon, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags
The Colin McEnroe Show Internetlanguagepop culture
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
See stories by Lily Tyson
Related Content