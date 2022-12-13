Saying goodbye to the leap second, misinterpreting animism, and a look at verdicts

This hour: why timekeepers are getting rid of the leap second, how animism is misinterpreted, and whether we should have a spectrum of verdicts beyond “guilty” and “not guilty.”

GUESTS:



Judah Levine: Professor of Physics at the University of Colorado and a Physicist at the National Institute of Standards and Technology

Professor of Physics at the University of Colorado and a Physicist at the National Institute of Standards and Technology Justine Buck Quijada: Associate Professor in the Department of Religion at Wesleyan University

Associate Professor in the Department of Religion at Wesleyan University Barry Lam: Philosophy Professor at the University of California, Riverside, and Executive Producer of Hi-Phi Nation, a philosophy podcast

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

