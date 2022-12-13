© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Saying goodbye to the leap second, misinterpreting animism, and a look at verdicts

By Lily Tyson
Published December 13, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST
Eternal clock face
Getty Images
/
Moment RF
This hour we explain why we're saying goodbye to the leap second.

This hour: why timekeepers are getting rid of the leap second, how animism is misinterpreted, and whether we should have a spectrum of verdicts beyond “guilty” and “not guilty.”

GUESTS: 

  • Judah Levine: Professor of Physics at the University of Colorado and a Physicist at the National Institute of Standards and Technology
  • Justine Buck Quijada: Associate Professor in the Department of Religion at Wesleyan University
  • Barry Lam: Philosophy Professor at the University of California, Riverside, and Executive Producer of Hi-Phi Nation, a philosophy podcast

Join the conversation onFacebook and Twitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Our programming is made possible thanks to listeners like you. Please consider supporting this show and Connecticut Public with a donation today.

Tags
The Colin McEnroe Show religionjusticeethicsphilosophy
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
See stories by Lily Tyson
Related Content