Read after watching: How episode recaps became part of our TV experience

By Lily Tyson
Published January 5, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST
This hour we discuss episode recaps and why we need them. We'll talk about why they're so popular, what makes them useful, and what their prevalence can tell us about the current TV landscape. Plus, we’ll learn about why we have trouble remembering all the TV we watch, and we’ll take a look at the evolution of the “previously on” television recap sequence.

GUESTS: 

  • Alison Herman: Television critic for The Ringer
  • Genevieve Koski: Senior TV Editor for New York Magazine
  • Dr. Wilma Bainbridge: Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychology at The University of Chicago. 
  • Jason Mittell: Professor of Film and Media Culture at Middlebury College, who has written numerous books about American television

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
