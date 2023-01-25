Exploring the myth and metaphor of Cassandra and the price of foresight

You've likely heard the story from Greek mythology of Cassandra: a woman given the gift of prophecy who was cursed to never be believed. This hour we explore that myth, and its relevance. Plus, we'll talk about real-life Cassandras, including the diplomat who tried to stop World War II, and a public health official who tried to warn us about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joel Christensen: Professor of Classical Studies and Senior Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs at Brandeis University. His newest book is The Many-Minded Man: The Odyssey, Psychology, and the Therapy of Epic

Dr. Charity Dean: CEO, Co-Founder, and Chairman of the Public Health Company. She previously served as the Assistant Director for the California Department of Public Health

Steve Kemper: Freelance journalist and author of Our Man in Tokyo: An American Ambassador and the Countdown to Pearl Harbor

Amanda Rees: Historian of Science based at the University of York who works on the history of the future. She is the author of the book Human

