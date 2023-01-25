© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Exploring the myth and metaphor of Cassandra and the price of foresight

By Lily Tyson
Published January 25, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST
19th Century Greek Vase Illustration of Cassandra with Apollo and Minerva
Historical Picture Archive / Corbis via Getty Images
/
Corbis Historical
19th Century Greek Vase Illustration of Cassandra with Apollo and Minerva (Photo by © Historical Picture Archive/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

You've likely heard the story from Greek mythology of Cassandra: a woman given the gift of prophecy who was cursed to never be believed. This hour we explore that myth, and its relevance. Plus, we'll talk about real-life Cassandras, including the diplomat who tried to stop World War II, and a public health official who tried to warn us about the COVID-19 pandemic.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
