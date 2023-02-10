The Nose looks at ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Triangle of Sadness’
This week’s Nose needs food to live, so it begins to devour its host from within.
The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic TV series adapted for HBO from the classic PlayStation game. It stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.
And: Triangle of Sadness is a black comedy written and directed by Ruben Östlund. It’s his English-language feature film debut, and it won the Palme d’Or at last year’s Cannes Film Festival. It’s nominated for three Academy Awards: Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Östlund and Best Motion Picture of the Year.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Burt Bacharach, Composer Who Added a High Gloss to the ’60s, Dies at 94 His sophisticated collaborations with the lyricist Hal David — “The Look of Love,” “Walk On By,” “Alfie” and many more hits — evoked a sleek era of airy romance.
- Melinda Dillon, Actress in ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ and ‘A Christmas Story,’ Dies at 83 A two-time Oscar nominee, she also appeared in ‘Bound for Glory,’ ‘Slap Shot’ and on Broadway in ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’
- Charles Kimbrough, Actor Best Known for ‘Murphy Brown,’ Dies at 86 In a career that included a Tony nomination for “Company,” he specialized in playing uptight characters, notably Candice Bergen’s stuffy straight man.
- In Memoriam: Austin Butler’s Elvis Voice (2019–2023) After three years of Method acting as the King, the “Elvis” actor has announced he’s “getting rid of” the accent that got him mocked at the Golden Globes.
- 18 “Normal” Things In Our Society That Are Actually, Pretty Weird, Cruel, Damaging, Etc. “Only doing nice things for clout. I’m looking at all the influencers who film themselves giving food, blankets, money, etc., to homeless people. Tell me they’d do that if there wasn’t a camera filming them.”
- Jimmy Fallon Explains to Paul Shaffer Why All Comedians Laugh Like Him “Ahhhh!” (He’s got a point.)
- Armie Hammer Breaks His Silence Two years after some of the most shocking allegations of the #MeToo era lit up the Internet and destroyed his career, the actor has finally decided to tell his side of the story
- “2001: A Space Odyssey” directed by George Lucas?
- Avatar: The Way Of Water And Titanic Are About To Enter A Tight Race At The Box Office
- What’s the deal with this AI Seinfeld stream?
- White Men Can’t Jump Teaser Trailer: Sinqua Walls And Jack Harlow Are Ready To Play Ball
- Dave Chappelle Wins Grammy for Netflix Special Condemned for Being Transphobic Following its release in October 2021, ‘The Closer’ was criticized for the comedian’s material focused on the transgender community.
- 18 Jokes Elon Musk Stole From His Fans On Twitter
- AMC Theatres to Change Movie Ticket Prices Based on Seat Location
- Duluth 14-year-old has slept outside for 1,021 straight nights, and still counting
- ‘Yellowstone’ Shocker: Kevin Costner Cowboy Drama Series Plots End As Taylor Sheridan Eyes Franchise Extension With Matthew McConaughey
- ‘Get something that’s fun to play, then think about the story’: how Nintendo keeps levelling up
- Ben Affleck’s Misery at the 2023 Grammys Became Twitter’s Favorite New Meme
- Mike Schur Comedy Series Starring Ted Danson Based On ‘The Mole Agent’ Documentary Sparks Bidding War
- ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ To Be Replaced With ‘@midnight’ Reboot Exec Produced By Stephen Colbert On CBS
- The Mystery of the Dune Font Putting a name to the typeface that defined the visual identity of the science fiction series and its author, Frank Herbert
- Gustavo Dudamel Will Take Over the New York Philharmonic And the internet wants to replace him in Los Angeles with … Lydia Tár.
- Harrison Ford: “I Know Who the F*** I Am” The actor is busier than ever with ‘Shrinking,’ ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ and ‘1923.’ We tried to get the delightfully testy 80-year-old icon to open up about his life and latest projects. Here’s how that went.
- Steven Spielberg’s Oscar Curse Inside nearly 50 years of frustration at the Academy Awards for the most popular director of all time.
- The unacceptable look on Madonna’s face We seem so horrified when women age, no matter how they try to do it.
- The Films Steven Soderbergh Watches on a Loop A conversation with the director about his inspirations for Magic Mike’s Last Dance
- ‘It was a witch-burning’: Roseanne may forgive Hollywood, but she’ll never forget
GUESTS:
- Raquel Benedict: The most dangerous woman in speculative fiction and the host of the Rite Gud podcast
- Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer
- Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast
The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.