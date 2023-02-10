The Nose looks at ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Triangle of Sadness’

This week’s Nose needs food to live, so it begins to devour its host from within.

The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic TV series adapted for HBO from the classic PlayStation game. It stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

And: Triangle of Sadness is a black comedy written and directed by Ruben Östlund. It’s his English-language feature film debut, and it won the Palme d’Or at last year’s Cannes Film Festival. It’s nominated for three Academy Awards: Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Östlund and Best Motion Picture of the Year.

GUESTS:



Raquel Benedict: The most dangerous woman in speculative fiction and the host of the Rite Gud podcast

The most dangerous woman in speculative fiction and the host of the podcast Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer

Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.