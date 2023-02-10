© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Triangle of Sadness’

By Jonathan McNicol
Published February 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST
Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us.’
Liane Hentscher
/
HBO
Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us.’

This week’s Nose needs food to live, so it begins to devour its host from within.

The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic TV series adapted for HBO from the classic PlayStation game. It stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

And: Triangle of Sadness is a black comedy written and directed by Ruben Östlund. It’s his English-language feature film debut, and it won the Palme d’Or at last year’s Cannes Film Festival. It’s nominated for three Academy Awards: Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Östlund and Best Motion Picture of the Year.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Raquel Benedict: The most dangerous woman in speculative fiction and the host of the Rite Gud podcast
  • Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer
  • Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
