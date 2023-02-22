Our relationship to UFOs is changing

UFOs are in the news again. This hour we look at how a once fringe interest in UFOs became mainstream. We discuss why so many Americans believe in extraterrestrial life, how our relationship to UFOs have changed over time, and how the government and pop culture contribute to these beliefs. Finally, we learn about the frequency illusion, and what that can teach us about the prevalence of unidentified objects in the sky.

Greg Eghigian: Professor of History and Bioethics at Penn State

Professor of History and Bioethics at Penn State Carly Leonard: Assistant Professor of Psychology at the University of Colorado Denver

Assistant Professor of Psychology at the University of Colorado Denver Diana Walsh Pasulka: Professor of Religious Studies at the University of North Carolina Wilmington and Chair of the Department of Philosophy and Religion. She is the author of American Cosmic: UFOs, Religion, Technology

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.