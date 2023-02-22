© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Our relationship to UFOs is changing

By Lily Tyson
Published February 22, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST
Milky way star rising galaxy at night in Chiang Mai ,Thailand
Moment RF
/
Getty
Milky way star rising galaxy at night in Chiang Mai, Thailand

UFOs are in the news again. This hour we look at how a once fringe interest in UFOs became mainstream. We discuss why so many Americans believe in extraterrestrial life, how our relationship to UFOs have changed over time, and how the government and pop culture contribute to these beliefs. Finally, we learn about the frequency illusion, and what that can teach us about the prevalence of unidentified objects in the sky.

GUESTS: 

  • Greg Eghigian: Professor of History and Bioethics at Penn State
  • Carly Leonard: Assistant Professor of Psychology at the University of Colorado Denver
  • Diana Walsh Pasulka: Professor of Religious Studies at the University of North Carolina Wilmington and Chair of the Department of Philosophy and Religion. She is the author of American Cosmic: UFOs, Religion, Technology

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
