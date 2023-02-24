The Nose looks at Best Animated Feature Oscar nominees

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose has every right to be consulted about your schemes and machinations regarding its property.

To this point, The Nose has covered exactly one significantly animated movie that came out in 2022. (We did also tackle I Am Groot, thank you very much.) So we decided to devote this show to three of the Best Animated Feature nominees at this year’s Academy Awards.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is a stop-motion animated adaptation of the 1883 novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi. It won the Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature, and it is nominated for nine awards at Saturday night’s Annie Awards for excellence in animation. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is available to stream on Netflix.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is a stop-motion animated and live action adaptation of the series of shorts. It is nominated for four Annie Awards. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is available to rent on Amazon/iTunes/etc.

And: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is a computer-animated sequel to Puss in Boots, itself a spinoff from Shrek 2. The Last Wish is the sixth film in the Shrek franchise, and the second-highest grossing animated movie of 2022. It is nominated for six Annie Awards. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will be available to rent on Amazon/iTunes/etc. on February 28.

Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College

Teaches writing at Trinity College Pedro Soto: President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.